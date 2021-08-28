Advertisement

Midway ISD parents urging school district to adopt mask mandate

Midway ISD in Central Texas
Midway ISD in Central Texas(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A group of Central Texas parents is pleading with the Midway Independent School District to follow the example of the Waco Independent School District and other school districts around the state and implement a face mask mandate for all students and staff.

Midway ISD reported 105 active COVID-19 cases among students and staff, and parents are becoming increasingly concerned about the safety of their children.

“My daughter went to the first day of school and wore a mask all day, except at lunch, because she’s eating,” said Kristin Jack, “Sure enough, she sat next to someone that tested positive on their first day of school.”

“My 5th grade son is home and quarantined already,” said Kent McKeever, “He was in school for a week and was exposed.”

The figures released by the district prompted parents to contact the district multiple times and even start a petition to convince the district to change its policy.

Those attempts have been unsuccessful.

“I don’t want us to get to a point where schools are having to close or that we have so many sick children and sick staff,” Jack said.

In a response to parents, Midway ISD released a statement stating:

“The Midway community reflects the same deep divisions of our city, state and nation on critical issues pertaining to COVID-19, with many families taking a firm and vocal stand on both sides. We do highly encourage students and staff to wear masks in alignment with guidance from the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics. In addition, MISD has implemented extensive safety protocols and procedures beyond encouraging masks to maintain as safe as an educational environment as feasible.”

Despite this, the parents hope they can convince the district to change their mind, or else they believe schools will shut down again.

“I do hope that regardless of the way our school districts hands are tied because of the limitations that the government and TEA have put in place, that they will find ways to do everything within their means to keep our community healthy,” Jack said.

