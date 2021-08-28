Skaters work to fix up community skate park

Gatesville, Texas (KWTX) - A group of students from Gatesville High School is ready to change the city’s only skate park.

The skaters want more opportunities, better equipment, and an improved layout that will allow them to enjoy it like never before!

The city’s park was closed because the ramps were falling apart and needed remodeling, but instead of leaving it to be done by professionals, The Students are saying they’ll do the work themselves.

“Our movement at the beginning was we want to come out here and we were just asking for some help and some permission really just to come out here and fix what we could on our own,” said Ethan Branch.

A petition is underway to show the city and surrounding area that people care about their park. A Facebook group has been created for this purpose, giving teenagers a sense of belonging in their community.

“It gives us all a sense of belonging; I think there’s an almost like a family that all comes out here and we all we’re all pretty close knit,” says Branch

The Gatesville Skate Park repair group hopes to get the topic on next month’s agenda and work with city officials to develop a solution.

