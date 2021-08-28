Small school districts maintain masks as optional despite Waco ISD’s change

(KWTX) -After Waco ISD Thursday became the first big Central Texas school district to enact a mask mandate, many smaller school districts say they will not follow the lead.

Superintendents at Rosebud-Lott ISD, McGregor ISD and Troy ISD all told News Ten they have no plans to enact a mask mandate that would defy Governor Greg Abbott’s order banning mask mandates.

Troy ISD’s superintendent Neil Jeter said although there is a level of collaboration between various school districts, he plans to independently, along with the school board, make decisions regarding masks and any other COVID-19 precautions.

“We believe the I in ISD is there for a reason and as an independent school district we certainly want to have the discretion to make judgements that are best for our own locations,” Jeter said.

He and other superintendents say that being shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak could be especially strenuous as the Texas Education Agency this year is not offering funding for full virtual learning.

However, they say keeping mask use optional is best for their school districts as smaller districts tend to have fewer COVID-19 cases and their communities tend to largely oppose mask mandates.

“We have a very conservative community, and we want to listen,” said Jim Rosebrock, superintendent and Rosebud-Lott ISD “And you know any time you have a community you want to abide by how they’re feeling,” he said.

School districts who have opposed Gov. Abbot’s ban on mask mandates have faced lawsuits from the state. Smaller school districts say with limited resources, they’re not willing to put up a fight with the State of Texas.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.