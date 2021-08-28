Sporadic afternoon rain chances continue as Hurricane Ida stays east

The weekend brings a pair of days that will give us isolated to scattered showers and storms in the afternoons. The highest rain chances will be along and east if I-35. Any stronger storms may produce isolated gusty winds and brief heavy downpours. High temperatures this weekend will reach the low 90s. Just like what we’ve seen the past few days, after sunset the winds and the rain chances die down.

All eyes are in the tropics over the next several days as we watch Hurricane Ida heading toward Louisiana. The system will be too far east for any significant impacts here but those along the Louisiana coast are bracing for a major hurricane.

Since we are on the hotter and drier side of the storm, next week we keep things feeling like summer, getting close to 100 by the mid-part of next week.

