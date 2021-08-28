Tyler man hoping to win USA Championship Mullet Contest

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man is looking to win the USA Championship Mullet Contest.

Fernando Rios, who has advanced to the finals of the Mullet contest, is a Tyler native and is a nurse at one of the area hospitals. Rios started growing the mullet two years ago as a joke and now it could be his ticket to thousands of dollars and bragging rights.

“I found it on Instagram that they have a competition for mullets, so I was like, ‘Oh I will enter it and see what happens and it has blown up pretty good,’” Rios said.

Rios said the secret to his mullet success is conditioner, mousse, and lots of love. He hopes his hair can be something lighthearted for all to enjoy.

“It gives them smiles. It always makes them laugh, and they are like, OK, something good, something to kind of forget about the small things in life that don’t matter,\. Just gives them a couple of laughs makes them smile,” Rios said.

Rios said he plans on donating all his hair after the contest to Locks of Love, an organization that gives donated hair to sick children who lost their hair due to their illness. It is an organization that especially matters to him because of the sick children he works with as a nurse.

“It means a lot to me, but I think it means a lot more to the kids who are going to receive it,” Rios said.

You can vote for Rios up until Sunday at midnight here.

