Local health officials pushing for more COVID testing & vaccine clinics

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Bell County, ICU beds available in hospitals in...
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Bell County, ICU beds available in hospitals in neighboring counties continue to dwindle.(WCTV)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Bell County, ICU beds available in hospitals in neighboring counties continue to dwindle.

The State Department of Health Services (DSHS) has reported that two ICU beds are available in Bell County and in surrounding counties within Trauma Service Area L.

This has led to local health officials pushing for more vaccine clinics.

DSHS has also reported 3,148 active COVID cases in Bell County, leading some like Paxton Stephens ready to get vaccinated.

“It’s more just, go ahead and get it over with,” he said.

“Do it while it’s easy. It’s what we can do to be safe. The reason I got my shot today was because my mom asked me to.”

Not everyone has shared that same sentiment, however. This weekend, the Bell County Expo Center hosted a vaccine clinic, where nearly 200 people were tested, but around 63 got their first shot of the vaccine.

James Stafford with the Bell County Public Health District says the rise in cases, but hesitancy in the vaccine, could be a factor.

“I think the delta variant has been a game changer,” he said.

“Not in terms of its severity, just in terms of how contagious it is. I think nervousness and anxiety around the Delta variant is probably a big part of why people are getting tested.”

With just more than 36% of Bell County residents 12 and older fully vaccinated, Stafford, argues that mitigation efforts must continue to stop the spread and help clear bed space in the hospitals.

“Regardless of what you think about COVID, mask fatigue and other things, that’s a real issue,” he said.

“The fact that whether you get COVID, a heart attack, severe injury, there’s only two ICU beds available for 6 counties. That’s a strong motivator in my mind to do everything we can stop the surge.”

