Local restaurant leave open seats for US troops killed in Kabul airport bombing
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WEST, Texas (KWTX) -The Tipsy Lion bar and grill on Main Street in West paid special tribute to the 13 U.S. troops killed in a deadly attack in Afghanistan’s capital city
The bar reserved seats for each of the service members at their locations Saturday. They shared the images on social media.
“*RESERVED* for the 13 American soldiers that won’t be coming home. Keep our country and our military in your prayers.
God Bless America,” the post read.
The gesture comes as the Pentagon released the names of the 13 service members killed. Among them was a U.S. Marine from Laredo.
