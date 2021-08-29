Advertisement

Local restaurant leave open seats for US troops killed in Kabul airport bombing

By Eric Franklin
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WEST, Texas (KWTX) -The Tipsy Lion bar and grill on Main Street in West paid special tribute to the 13 U.S. troops killed in a deadly attack in Afghanistan’s capital city

The bar reserved seats for each of the service members at their locations Saturday. They shared the images on social media.

“*RESERVED* for the 13 American soldiers that won’t be coming home. Keep our country and our military in your prayers.

God Bless America,” the post read.

*RESERVED* for the 13 American soldiers that won't be coming home. Keep our country and our military in your prayers. God Bless America ❤🤍💙

Posted by The Tipsy Lion Bar & Grill on Friday, August 27, 2021

The gesture comes as the Pentagon released the names of the 13 service members killed. Among them was a U.S. Marine from Laredo.

