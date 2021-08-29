Advertisement

More Spotty Rain From Ida While The Heat Builds Up

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Ida will give us another round of spotty rain until sunset, but this will help keep temperatures cooler overall as we go through the evening. We dip to the low 80′s after sunset, with morning lows in the mid 70′s for the drive into work. We’ll have partly cloudy skies for your Monday with highs back in the mid 90′s. However, a few spotty showers will be possible in the Brazos Valley late afternoon, again due to Ida.

Ida will die off in the Midwest mid-week, but the Gulf moisture moving into our area will keep the spotty rain chances going through this Thursday. Highs will stay in the mid 90′s going throughout the week with a good amount of sunshine. Spotty rain chances dissipate going into the weekend, with highs staying in the mid 90′s.

Tropics Update: Ida made landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane with winds at 150mph. Had the winds increased 5mph, it would’ve become a Category 5 Hurricane, but still lagging compared to the 174mph wind speeds seen by Katrina. Ida will makes its way into the Midwest going through the week, and by the time Ida dies off a foot of rain will have fallen near New Orleans, over 4 inches of rain in Mobile, and over 2 inches of rain throughout the state of Mississippi.

