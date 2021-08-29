Advertisement

Two central Texas sports legends inducted into Texas Sports Hall of Fame

By Christopher Williams
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A pair of central Texas sports legends will have their names in the history books as part of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

Derrick Johnson and Sophia Young-Malcolm were among the nine athletes inducted into the Hall of Fame for the class of 2020-2021.

Derrick Johnson was born and raised in Waco and played High School football for the Waco Lions.

Johnson says, “I have always been a proud product of Waco. Wherever I go. Knowing that this is my city, I try to representing it well on and off the field.”

Johnson had an outstanding career as a linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs. He is still the franchise’s all-time tackle leader.

Sophia Young-Malcolm was born in the Caribbean and moved to Waco to play basketball for Baylor.

She was a major part of the 2005 National Championship team and feels like she found herself while living in Waco.

Young-Malcom says, “I feel at home here. This is where I grew up.”

Just this Summer Young-Malcolm was hired by Baylor to join the Women’s basketball staff.

The full 2020-21 class includes: Olympic medalists Leroy Burrell & Michelle Carter, former Kansas Chief’s LB Derrick Johnson, former Houston Texan punter Shane Lechler, five-time US Olympian runner Francie Larrieu Smith, Dallas Cowboy legends DeMarcus Ware & Charlie Waters, former New York Liberty point guard Teresa Weatherspoon, and Former Lady Bear Sophia Young-Malcolm.

