Waco Police seek hit-and-run driver after man in motorized wheelchair struck and killed

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police are looking for the driver of a Toyota Camry - described only as an African American man with dreadlocks and between the ages of 25 and 35 - after a man in a motorized wheelchair was struck and killed Saturday evening.

The victim, identified as Dennis Roberts, 57, of Waco, was struck at about 8:45 p.m. along Robinson Drive near Madison Drive, police said.

Police learned Roberts was in his motorized wheelchair heading south on Robinson Drive in the left lane when he was struck by multiple vehicles and pinned underneath one of the vehicles.

An EMS crew transported Roberts to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators learned Roberts was first struck by a late 2000s model “dark grey Toyota Camry.”

After the driver of the Camry struck Roberts, he allegedly fled the scene, dragging Roberts’ wheelchair under the vehicle.

Police found the wheelchair near the intersection of Primrose and S. 27th Street.

Witnesses at the scene were able to provide police with the description of the driver of the Camry.

“Although the wheelchair was located, the suspect vehicle and the suspect driver (were) not,” police said.

The driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene while investigators conducted their investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspected driver or the vehicle to call Waco Crime Stoppers at (254)753-HELP (4357). You can remain anonymous.

