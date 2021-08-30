Advertisement

Central Texas team heads to Louisiana to help after fearsome hurricane.

The volunteers pray before setting out on the more than 300 mile trip to help those hardest hit...
The volunteers pray before setting out on the more than 300 mile trip to help those hardest hit areas in Louisiana.
By Eric Franklin
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A crew from the nonprofit Central Texas Christian Disaster Response Team headed to Louisiana Monday morning to help with relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

“They could have lost everything, and they you know, a lot of people are going to start over, and they just need hope. And, you know, we’re there to provide. Hope and caring for them,” said team member Jim McDowall.

After a 350-mile drive toward one of the hardest-hit areas in Louisiana, the local volunteers were supposed to meet up with members of the Texas Baptist Men Disaster Relief Team.

The team will meet up with other members of the Texas Baptist Men Disaster Relief team.

“(We’ll) find a place, where we have the opportunity to set up our feeding equipment, the laundry, shower, so that people can take showers every day and we can wash their clothes, too, so they can go out and work again the next day, “ McDowall said/

The group hopes to help about 20,000 people a day.

The volunteers plan on staying for a week before heading back to Central Texas.

