Waco: Civil Air Patrol trains at airport, MCC facility
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Members of the Texas Civil Air Patrol trained over the weekend at Waco Regional Airport and at the McLennan Community College Emergency Services facility.
The exercise helps train and qualify pilots to evaluate and approve other Civil Air Patrol pilots for aircraft operations and U.S. Air Force mission flying responsibilities.
