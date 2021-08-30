Advertisement

Waco: Civil Air Patrol trains at airport, MCC facility

By Eric Franklin
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Members of the Texas Civil Air Patrol trained over the weekend at Waco Regional Airport and at the McLennan Community College Emergency Services facility.

The exercise helps train and qualify pilots to evaluate and approve other Civil Air Patrol pilots for aircraft operations and U.S. Air Force mission flying responsibilities.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalia Chansler was in her second year as a teacher in the district.
Services scheduled for local teacher who died after contracting COVID-19
Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.
Amber Alert for 2 missing Texas children discontinued
Department of Public Safety troopers responded just after 5 p.m. Monday. (File)
Central Texas man struck by 18-wheeler dies at local hospital
Parents lined up outside of Connally Primary School to pick up devices so students can continue...
Central Texas district’s decision to close schools temporarily leaves parents looking for options
Axtell ISD will be closing its doors for 4 days starting Friday due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.
Another area district closes schools temporarily to stem COVID-19 surge

Latest News

The two nurses headed to Louisiana with an SUV loaded with supplies.
Central Texas nurses head to Louisiana to help after Hurricane Ida
The Texas law would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around...
Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum
Texas A&M University - Central Texas has announced a new project to build a research park on...
A&M - Central Texas hopes to bring in more jobs with research park project
Eva Gamiz caught this image of the fire.
Truck fire shuts down stretch of southbound Interstate 35
Emily Iazzetti will be sworn in on Sept. 9.
Waco: New school board member is Baylor adjunct, former KWTX anchor