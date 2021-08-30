How to help victims of Hurricane Ida

(KWTX) - A number of accredited charities that meet the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability have already started raising money for Hurricane Ida disaster relief.

This list will be updated as the BBB is made aware of additional efforts.

American Red Cross – BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report – Hurricane Ida Activities

Americares – BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report – Hurricane Ida Activities

Brother’s Brother Foundation – BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report – Hurricane Ida Activities

Feed The Children – BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report – Hurricane Ida Activities

Heart to Heart International – BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report – Hurricane Ida Activities

Operation USA – BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report – Hurricane Ida Activities

Salvation Army – BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report – Hurricane Ida Activities

Save the Children – BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report – Hurricane Ida Activities

Better Business Bureau tips to ensure donations are safe:

· Donate to experienced groups that are ready to provide quick and effective assistance.

· Look for appeals that are upfront and clear about what disaster relief services you are supporting.

· Watch out for claims that 100% of donations will assist relief victims.

· Donating money is the quickest way to help.

· Be sure to verify the trustworthiness of the organization.

