Advertisement

How to help victims of Hurricane Ida

Traffic diverts around downed power lines Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Metairie, La. A fearsome...
Traffic diverts around downed power lines Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Metairie, La. A fearsome Hurricane Ida has left scores of coastal Louisiana residents trapped by floodwaters and pleading to be rescued, while making a shambles of the electrical grid across a wide swath of the state in the sweltering, late-summer heat. One of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland has now weakened into a tropical storm as it pushes inland over Mississippi with torrential rain and shrieking winds. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - A number of accredited charities that meet the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability have already started raising money for Hurricane Ida disaster relief.

This list will be updated as the BBB is made aware of additional efforts.

American Red Cross – BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report – Hurricane Ida Activities

Americares – BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report – Hurricane Ida Activities

Brother’s Brother Foundation – BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report – Hurricane Ida Activities

Feed The Children – BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report – Hurricane Ida Activities

Heart to Heart International – BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report – Hurricane Ida Activities

Operation USA – BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report – Hurricane Ida Activities

Salvation Army – BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report – Hurricane Ida Activities

Save the Children – BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report – Hurricane Ida Activities

Better Business Bureau tips to ensure donations are safe:

· Donate to experienced groups that are ready to provide quick and effective assistance.

· Look for appeals that are upfront and clear about what disaster relief services you are supporting.

· Watch out for claims that 100% of donations will assist relief victims.

· Donating money is the quickest way to help.

· Be sure to verify the trustworthiness of the organization.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in thigh Tuesday night
Waco Police seek hit-and-run driver after man in motorized wheelchair struck and killed
The Tipsy Lion Bar and Grill in West posted left open seats for the 13 US troops killed in...
Local restaurant leave open seats for US troops killed in Kabul airport bombing
With many hospitals in Central Texas still requiring their employees to be vaccinated in the...
Waco: Healthcare workers protest against vaccine mandates
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
The VA is looking to give back more than $300 million to thousands of veterans in GI Bill...
VA looking to refund GI Bill money from VEAP program

Latest News

(AP)
COVID-19 in Central Texas county-by-county
(CDC/file)
Bell County COVID-19 deaths, chronological list
10 Things in Central Texas this weekend
10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 8.28.21-8.29.21
(Gray News/file)
Who’s hiring?