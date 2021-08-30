Ida pulls away from the region but lingering moisture may spark a stray shower

Hurricane Ida made two landfalls in Louisiana as a category 4 hurricane with 150 MPH winds and while Ida’s wind speeds have dropped to tropical storm force strength this morning, the threat for tornadoes, flooding rain, and strong winds remains in the forecast for much of the eastern U.S. over the coming days. Ida is pulling away from Central Texas but may leave just enough lingering moisture and a weak boundary around to spark a few isolated showers over the coming days. Today’s rain chances are capped at about 10% however a few isolated showers are possible as early as 10 AM. Clear skies in the morning will turn partly cloudy during the midday and afternoon. Today’s extra sunshine will boost highs into the low-to-mid 90s with heat indices as high as 101°. Any showers that do form today should be over shortly after sunset. Another round of showers is going to be possible Tuesday, Wednesday especially, and Thursday, from a remnant boundary that Ida left behind. This boundary will sneak in from the northeast and kick up some showers. Rain chances climb to 20% tomorrow and will actually be joined by a small increase in high temperatures too into the mid-to-upper 90s. Rain chances climb even more into the upper 90s Wednesday despite a 30% chance of rain returning.

Rain chances will tail off to near 20% Thursday and then drop out of the forecast starting Friday through likely the start of next week. High pressure will be in control over the Central Plains but will be far enough away to keep the hottest temperatures away. Temperatures in the mid-90s will be around through the upcoming weekend but humidity should be slightly lower keeping the heat index only near and not far above 100°. We’re keeping those highs in the mid-90s through the start of next week but there’s a chance that our first ‘fall’ cold front could be on the way. We’ll keep with the slightly warmer than normal temperatures through at least Tuesday before that front potentially swings through next Wednesday or Thursday. If the front does arrive, it’ll bring scattered rain chances but it should also drop temperatures into at least the low 90s and potentially even lower than that late next week!

Tropics Update: Ida made landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane with 150 MPH winds in Louisiana Sunday afternoon. After dropping over 6″ of rain across much of eastern Louisiana, Ida is now set to move through Mississippi, the Tennessee River Valley, and eventually through the Northeastern U.S. A widespread swath of rainfall between 2″ and 4″ with locally higher totals will stretch from Kentucky and Tennessee into the Washington D.C., New York, Philadelphia, and potentially into New England before the system pulls away from the U.S. late this week. While all attention was on Ida, and rightfully so, Tropical Storm Julian formed in the northern Atlantic and has now since dissipated. Tropical Depression Ten also formed in the Southern Atlantic and is forecast to strengthen into Tropical Depression Kate late this week but will move north over open water and likely not impact any land. Another wave coming off Africa will likely strengthen into a tropical storm by the weekend and could potentially become a hurricane. High pressure in the Atlantic should pull the storm deep into the ocean and likely remains away from any landmass. Unfortunately, one more spot is one to watch and that’s in the western Caribbean Sea. As of now the system only has a 20% chance of development through Friday but it may be one to keep an eye on if it does form.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.