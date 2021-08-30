Killeen: Home value concerns behind city code enforcement talks

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen continues to increase its enforcement to clean up rundown buildings, tall grass and weeds, and junk vehicles.

That code enforcement, as it is called, is a way to improve the community’s appearance. As of now, city management is proposing adding one new enforcement officer position, which would free up work for the other nine officers.

The hope is to give more attention to some issues that have been under-covered in Killeen’s neighborhoods.

“Homes are generally people’s biggest investment in life and they don’t want to see that value going downhill,” Kent Cagle, Killeen’s city manager, said.

The department has stayed at the same level for years. As the city continues to grow, there is a need for some revamping, he said.

“Especially in our neighborhoods to stop that decline in neighborhoods,” Cagle said.

“When people that take care of their property see properties in their neighborhood going downhill and people not taking care of them.”

Residents can expect to see officers responding to more calls in areas where nothing was being done.

The new position is just one of about 30 the city council could open in current budget talks. The next workshop to work out those details will be in early September and the vote on the budget on Sept. 14.

“So it’s not just about going out and writing tickets and heavy-handed enforcement. We want to help people as well.”

