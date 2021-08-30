Local animal rescue hopes to deliver supplies to Louisiana

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Tiny Hooves Rescue and Petting Zoo is hoping to pack its trailer full of supplies in the coming days to take to areas in Louisiana hit hard by Hurricane Ida.

When the rescue was just getting started in 2017, founder, Shelby Michalewicz, responded after Hurricane Harvey to help rescue animals there.

“We were involved in hurricane Harvey and that was at the beginning of our rescue efforts and it was an incredibly moving experience,” she said.

During the trip they came across a dog later named Forrest that Michalewicz says she felt a bond with right away.

Forrest was rescued after Hurricane Harvey. (Courtesy photo)

“He came out he was so thirsty it was amazing that he survived that,” she remembered. “He really just bonded with us and the farm. He was the staple of our rescue and helped us get up off our feet.”

Forrest died just a few weeks ago, and Michalewicz says it’s what called her to respond to Louisiana.

“We are doing this for Forrest. I truly feel like Forrest will be in the truck with me helping us save more lives,” Michalewicz said.

They plan to leave Wednesday morning to give themselves enough time to collect donations.

“Everyone’s focus is always on the humans but there are people that have to get to those animals too because they’re out there suffering just as much as the humans too. We are going to help as much as we can,” she said.

They are taking monetary donations and working with PetSmart and Petco in Temple, which will be collecting donations of pet food and supplies as well.

“Our main goal is getting supplies to the people in need there, a lot of them have pets and are homeless,” Michalewicz said.

They hope to pack their trailer full, and once its unloaded she says they’ll begin rescuing animals in hard-hit areas.

The animal rescue accepts donations online.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.