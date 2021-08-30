Advertisement

Reports: Former Midway Panther earns starting QB spot at SMU

Tanner Mordecai
Tanner Mordecai(247 Sports)
By Darby Brown
Published: Aug. 30, 2021
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - According to reports, Midway alum, Tanner Mordecai will be SMU’s starting quarterback this season.

Mordecai transferred from Oklahoma in December.

In high school at Midway, Mordecai threw for 5995 yards and 63 touchdowns.

At SMU, he replaces Shane Buechele, who transferred from Texas and threw for 7,024 yards and 57 touchdowns in two seasons as SMU’s starter.

The Dallas Morning News was the first to report this update on Mordecai.

