RGIII debuts to rave reviews as ESPN football analyst

(KWTX) - Baylor Heisman trophy winner Robert Griffin III debuted to rave reviews Saturday as an ESPN analyst as two historically Black universities, North Carolina Central and Alcorn State, faced off in Atlanta, Ga.

“Wow!” Griffin told KWTX. “What an amazing experience it was calling my first college football game.”

North Carolina Central defeated Alcorn State 23-14.

Following a spectacular career at Baylor, the Copperas Cove High School graduate was the second overall NFL draft pick in 2012.

He led the Washington Redskins to their first NFC East Championship since 1999.

He was later named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and became one of only two rookie quarterbacks ever named to an original Pro Bowl roster.

Griffin’s career has had its ups and downs since then as he battled multiple injuries.

He was a free agent this summer after playing as a backup on the Baltimore Ravens last season.

Speculation began swirling months back that there bidding war between Fox and ESPN to land Griffin for an on-air position.

Twitter went wild with Griffin’s performance with many agreeing he has a bright future in front of the camera.

Baylor men’s basketball coach Scott Drew tweeted “A star in the making!!!

“I had a lot of fun, and I could feel your energy and your support not just from Central Texas but from all of Texas,” Griffin said.

“I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for you guys always supporting me on and off the field.”

Griffin said he’s not done pursuing his dream of playing in the NFL but in the meantime he’s happy to call it and hope it makes his home proud.

“Now, I still want to be on the field,” Griffin said.

“But until I get that opportunity, I hope that I can still make you guys proud on air and that you enjoy every second of it.”

