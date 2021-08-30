Second teacher at local junior high dies of COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – COVID-19 has claimed the life of another teacher at Connally Junior High School, district officials announced Monday.

Natalia Chansle r who taught sixth-grade social studies died Saturday of complications from the virus, the district said.

She was last on the campus on Aug. 25.

She was in her second year as a teacher in the district.

She also taught in the La Vega ISD and the Waco ISD.

Seventh-grade social studies teacher David “Andy” McCormick, 49, died on Aug. 24 of COVID-19.

“With the loss of two beloved teachers, we know that concerns for physical and mental health are heightened. We want to assure you that we are focused on measures to take care of our students and staff,” Connally ISD Superintendent Wesley Holt said in a message to parents.

Connally Junior High will be closed from Tuesday through Next Monday for deep cleaning.

Classes resume on Sept. 7.

“We do realize that this presents an inconvenience for parents, but we want to do everything we can to ensure the health and safety of our students and team,” Holt said.

“Parents will receive information from the campus principal on how students will access remote conferencing with their assigned teacher, and the requirements for attendance purposes,” he said.

On Sunday the district provided rapid COVID-19 testing to the junior high school staff.

“We know that testing can help curtail the spread of the virus, by identifying cases, including asymptomatic individuals who can then isolate for 10 days,” Holt said.

The district will offer the same testing for students and parents as well as staff from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 13 in the Connally High School gym.

Services are this week for McCormick.

Visitation is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday at Lake Shore Funeral Home at 5201 Steinbeck Bend Dr. in Waco.

The funeral service is at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Burial follows at Moore Cemetery in Chalk Bluff.

McCormick, a Waco native, Pan American University graduate, and U.S. Air Force veteran, is survived by his wife and three children.

He was last on the campus on Aug. 18.

“While Mr. McCormick was new to this campus this year, he was well-known having taught for us in the past and has family teaching here and children who graduated from Connally ISD,” Assistant Superintendent Jill Bottelberghe said in a letter to parents.

“We extend our sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to his family, students, and friends.”

Counselors from the Connally ISD and the Region 12 Education Service Center were available at the school all week.

An educator was among the first McLennan County residents to die of the virus.

G.W. Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry died of complications from the virus on March 31, 2020.

