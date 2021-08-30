Advertisement

Summertime heat will continue into September

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
We have enough moisture being slung into Central Texas that we will keep a small daily chance for a few drops of rain, in the afternoons, for the next few days. Most will stay dry but the added cloud cover will be a benefit for our temperatures and help to keep us below the century mark this week. Morning lows are in the 70s and afternoon highs will be in the mid and upper 90s. Of course, more moisture in the air means that our “Feels Like” temperatures in the afternoons will peak in the triple digit range.

A high pressure ridge is setting itself up over us by mid-week that will shut off rain chances. High pressure plans to stick around through the weekend and will give us a dry but hot Labor Day Weekend with more sunshine and daytime highs into the 90s. This should be the case going into the first, full week of September too.

