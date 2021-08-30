Texas sends crews, resources to Louisiana to help in aftermath of powerful hurricane

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday the state has sent crews and resources to Louisiana to help with recovery after Hurricane Ida roared ashore, leaving the electric across a wide part of the state in shambles and scores of coastal residents trapped.

We will never forget the kindness, generosity, and support offered by the people of Louisiana during Hurricane Harvey four years ago, and we are eager to support them in their own time of need. When neighbors help neighbors, America is stronger,” Abbott said.

Texas has sent a CH 47 Chinook Helicopter, 14 crew members, 30 Type 1 Fire Engines, and 132 firefighters.

Texas A&M Task Force One is also on the ground to provide urban search and rescue capabilities, the governor’s office said.

Thirty Texas-New Mexico Power employees including one from Clifton headed out Monday morning to Louisiana to help with power restoration after Hurricane Ida, which virtually wiped out the electric grid across a wide swath of the state.

The 30 will assist Cleco, a power company that serves about 290,000 customers in Louisiana.

“TNMP is quite experienced working hurricane power restoration, both in our own Gulf Coast territory and assisting across the southeastern United States,” said Evans Spanos, TNMP’s vice president of operations.

“The working conditions will be challenging and will offer many hazards, but our crews will emphasize safety over all other considerations.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.