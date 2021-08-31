Advertisement

Amber Alert for 2 missing Texas children discontinued

Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.
Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.(DPS)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK, Texas (KWTX) - A statewide Amber Alert issued early Tuesday morning for 10-year-old Ashlynn Wells and 11-year-old Desman Wells was discontinued at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

No further details were immediately available.

According to the alert, the two children were last seen around 1:15 p.m. Monday near the 11200 block of State Highway 84 West in Rusk, which is about an hour south of Tyler.

Police were looking for 32-year-old Jesse Ray Schmidt, who they said might be driving a black 2012 Honda Civic with the Texas license plate BNX6155.

Police said it could have a bumper sticker on it that says either “In God I Trust” or “God Bless America” in red, white and blue.

Ashlynn was last seen wearing a peach t-shirt, peach shorts and pink and gray Nike shoes. Desmond was last seen wearing a blue/black shirt, gray shorts and wolverine hiking boots.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connally ISD schools will reopen on Tuesday Sept. 7. (File)
Local district closes all campuses as COVID cases rise, 2nd teacher dies
The VA is looking to give back more than $300 million to thousands of veterans in GI Bill...
VA looking to refund GI Bill money from VEAP program
Andy Castillo after his arrest in January 2020.
Man charged in area real estate agent cyber-stalking case, Lubbock murders, dies in jail
Man shot in thigh Tuesday night
Waco Police say Marlin man is hit-and-run driver in death of man in motorized wheelchair

Latest News

Plano officers returned fire Tuesday after a man shot at them as they attempted to serve a...
Man wounded after opening fire on Texas officers serving a warrant
Kenneth Dixon, 60, of Waco is free on bond.
Central Texas man, 60, free on bond after online solicitation of a minor arrest
Department of Public Safety troopers responded just after 5 p.m. Monday. (File)
Central Texas man struck by 18-wheeler dies at local hospital
The accident happened just after 1:30 p.m. Monday. (File)
One-vehicle rollover leaves Central Texas man dead