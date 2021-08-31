Amber Alert for 2 missing Texas children discontinued

RUSK, Texas (KWTX) - A statewide Amber Alert issued early Tuesday morning for 10-year-old Ashlynn Wells and 11-year-old Desman Wells was discontinued at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

No further details were immediately available.

According to the alert, the two children were last seen around 1:15 p.m. Monday near the 11200 block of State Highway 84 West in Rusk, which is about an hour south of Tyler.

Police were looking for 32-year-old Jesse Ray Schmidt, who they said might be driving a black 2012 Honda Civic with the Texas license plate BNX6155.

Police said it could have a bumper sticker on it that says either “In God I Trust” or “God Bless America” in red, white and blue.

Ashlynn was last seen wearing a peach t-shirt, peach shorts and pink and gray Nike shoes. Desmond was last seen wearing a blue/black shirt, gray shorts and wolverine hiking boots.

