Central Texas district’s decision to close schools temporarily leaves parents looking for options

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The Connally ISD’s decision to close all of its schools through next Monday to stem the spread of COVID-19 after the deaths of two teachers left parents scrambling to find options for their children.

Parents lined up Tuesday outside of Connally Primary School to pick up devices with which their children can continue to learn remotely.

“It’s hard. It’s going to be hard. You know, both parents are working,” said Malcolm Taylor, the parent of a Connally ISD student.

“It’s just going to be real hard and tough on trying to what we can do,”

Natalia Chansler, 41, a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Connally Junior High School, died Saturday of complications from the virus.

Connally Junior High School seventh-grade social studies teacher David “Andy” McCormick, 49, died of COVID-19 on Aug. 24.

“With the loss of two beloved teachers, we know that concerns for physical and mental health are heightened. We want to assure you that we are focused on measures to take care of our students and staff,” Superintendent Wesley Holt said in a message to parents.

The district will provide drive-thru COVID-19 testing for staff, students, and the district’s families from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Connally High School.

Students younger than 18 must have the consent of a parent or guardian prior to testing.

The district is also hosting a vaccination clinic from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 13 in the Connally High School gym.

Principals will provide parents with information about how students will access remote conferencing with their assigned teachers and the requirements for attendance purposes, the district said.

Officials asked parents to monitor their children for symptoms and, if a child does test positive, to contact the child’s campus nurse.

Breakfasts and lunches will be distributed during the temporary closure from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. daily in front of each school.

Schools will be deep cleaned during the temporary closure.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.