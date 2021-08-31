Central Texas man, 60, free on bond after online solicitation of a minor arrest

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX)\ - Kenneth Dixon, 60, of Waco is free on bond after he was arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor following an online child sex sting by Woodway Public Safety Department officers.

Dixon was arrested last Thursday night in the parking lot of a local business where police say he expected to meet a 16-year-old girl.

The investigation that led to the arrest started on July 16 when a message was sent to a social media account that appeared to be that of a teenage girl.

A conversation ensued over the course of several weeks during which “Dixon was repeatedly told he was speaking with a 16-year-old,” police said.

Dixon, police said, told the girl that “he wanted to hook up,’” asked “how much she would charge for sex and eventually sent a nude picture,” police said.

Officers arrested him as he arrived to meet the girl.

