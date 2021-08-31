Advertisement

Central Texas man, 60, free on bond after online solicitation of a minor arrest

Kenneth Dixon, 60, of Waco is free on bond.
Kenneth Dixon, 60, of Waco is free on bond.(Jail photo)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX)\ - Kenneth Dixon, 60, of Waco is free on bond after he was arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor following an online child sex sting by Woodway Public Safety Department officers.

Dixon was arrested last Thursday night in the parking lot of a local business where police say he expected to meet a 16-year-old girl.

The investigation that led to the arrest started on July 16 when a message was sent to a social media account that appeared to be that of a teenage girl.

A conversation ensued over the course of several weeks during which “Dixon was repeatedly told he was speaking with a 16-year-old,” police said.

Dixon, police said, told the girl that “he wanted to hook up,’” asked “how much she would charge for sex and eventually sent a nude picture,” police said.

Officers arrested him as he arrived to meet the girl.

ONLINE SOLICITATION OF A MINOR: On 08/26/2021 Woodway PSD officers arrested 60-year-old Kenneth Dixon of Waco on the...

Posted by Woodway Public Safety Department on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connally ISD schools will reopen on Tuesday Sept. 7. (File)
Local district closes all campuses as COVID cases rise, 2nd teacher dies
The VA is looking to give back more than $300 million to thousands of veterans in GI Bill...
VA looking to refund GI Bill money from VEAP program
Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.
Amber Alert issued for 2 missing Texas children
Andy Castillo after his arrest in January 2020.
Man charged in area real estate agent cyber-stalking case, Lubbock murders, dies in jail
Man shot in thigh Tuesday night
Waco Police say Marlin man is hit-and-run driver in death of man in motorized wheelchair

Latest News

Department of Public Safety troopers responded just after 5 p.m. Monday. (File)
Central Texas man struck by 18-wheeler dies at local hospital
The accident happened just after 1:30 p.m. Monday. (File)
One-vehicle rollover leaves Central Texas man dead
Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.
Amber Alert issued for 2 missing Texas children
Hundreds of physicians have backed a letter from the McLennan County Medical Society in support...
More than 300 Central Texas physicians unite in push for vaccinations