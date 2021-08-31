Central Texas man struck by 18-wheeler dies at local hospital
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities Tuesday identified a man who died Monday evening at a local hospital was struck by an 18-wheeler as he tried to cross FM 2837 near Tynes Road in Robinson as Cort Bordner, 25, of Lorena
Department of Public Safety troopers responded just after 5 p.m. Monday.
Bordner was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco where he was pronounced dead, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
No one else was injured, he said.
The 18-wheeler was headed northeast on FM 2837 at the time of the accident.
