Central Texas man struck by 18-wheeler dies at local hospital

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities Tuesday identified a man who died Monday evening at a local hospital was struck by an 18-wheeler as he tried to cross FM 2837 near Tynes Road in Robinson as Cort Bordner, 25, of Lorena

Department of Public Safety troopers responded just after 5 p.m. Monday.

Bordner was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco where he was pronounced dead, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said.

No one else was injured, he said.

The 18-wheeler was headed northeast on FM 2837 at the time of the accident.

