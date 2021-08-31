Advertisement

Central Texas man struck by 18-wheeler dies at local hospital

Department of Public Safety troopers responded just after 5 p.m. Monday. (File)
Department of Public Safety troopers responded just after 5 p.m. Monday. (File)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities Tuesday identified a man who died Monday evening at a local hospital was struck by an 18-wheeler as he tried to cross FM 2837 near Tynes Road in Robinson as Cort Bordner, 25, of Lorena

Department of Public Safety troopers responded just after 5 p.m. Monday.

Bordner was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco where he was pronounced dead, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said.

No one else was injured, he said.

The 18-wheeler was headed northeast on FM 2837 at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connally ISD schools will reopen on Tuesday Sept. 7. (File)
Local district closes all campuses as COVID cases rise, 2nd teacher dies
The VA is looking to give back more than $300 million to thousands of veterans in GI Bill...
VA looking to refund GI Bill money from VEAP program
Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.
Amber Alert issued for 2 missing Texas children
Andy Castillo after his arrest in January 2020.
Man charged in area real estate agent cyber-stalking case, Lubbock murders, dies in jail
Man shot in thigh Tuesday night
Waco Police say Marlin man is hit-and-run driver in death of man in motorized wheelchair

Latest News

Kenneth Dixon, 60, of Waco is free on bond.
Central Texas man, 60, free on bond after online solicitation of a minor arrest
The accident happened just after 1:30 p.m. Monday. (File)
One-vehicle rollover leaves Central Texas man dead
Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.
Amber Alert issued for 2 missing Texas children
Hundreds of physicians have backed a letter from the McLennan County Medical Society in support...
More than 300 Central Texas physicians unite in push for vaccinations