COVID-19 death toll in Central Texas tops 1,900, doctors call on residents to ‘do the responsible thing’

(KWTX) - The COVID-19 death toll in Central Texas rose by at least 14 to 1,908 Monday, a second teacher at Connally Junior High School diagnosed with the virus has died, the number of active cases in the region rose to at least 7,729, and hundreds of Waco area doctors have signed a letter calling on residents to “do the responsible thing,” as vaccination rates lag.

“Further waves of infection are entirely preventable,” the doctors said in the letter.

“Current statistics show that the large majority of Americans dying of COVID-19 are unvaccinated. We see and are impacted by this in our own hospitals today. Ignorance and disinformation are quite literally killing our friends and neighbors.”

The virus has claimed the life of a second teacher at Connally Junior High School, the district announced Monday.

Natalia Chansler, 41, who taught sixth-grade social studies, died Saturday of complications from the virus, the district said.

She was last on the campus on Aug. 25.

Seventh-grade social studies teacher David “Andy” McCormick, 49, died of COVID 19 on Aug. 24.

The district announced Monday evening it’s closing all campuses through next Monday to reduce the spread of the virus.

Hundreds of students and dozens of teachers in Central Texas have tested positive for the virus since the start of the fall term.

Local school administrators have few tools with which to fight the spread of the virus.

On Aug. 25, 2021 Gov. Greg Abbott issued a new executive order maintaining the ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any government entity including school districts and added to the Special Session agenda the question of whether any state of local government entities can mandate vaccination and, if so, with what exemptions.

The Texas Education Agency, in revised guidance issued on Aug. 19, said the mask provisions of Abbott’s July 29 executive order “are not being enforced as the result of ongoing litigation. Further guidance will be made available after the court issues are resolved.”

Some districts here and around the state have defied Abbott’s order.

Face masks are now required inside Waco ISD schools and other district buildings.

The Marlin ISD has also instituted a mask mandate.

The surge in cases is straining area hospitals.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties, 294 patients diagnosed with the virus were hospitalized Monday, filling 25% of available beds and accounting for about 30% of all patients hospitalized. One ICU bed was available Monday, according to state data.

In Trauma Service Area M, which includes Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties 194 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Monday, filling 31% of available beds and accounting for about 39% of all hospitalizations. No ICU beds were available Monday, according to local data.

Ninety-four percent of the 194 COVID-19 patients in Waco hospitals, 45 of whom were on ventilators Monday, aren’t vaccinated.

Statewide Monday, more than 68% of residents 12 and older had received one dose of vaccine and almost 57% were fully vaccinated.

In Central Texas the rates were lower. Almost 49% of residents 12 and older in the 16 counties KWTX is monitoring have received one dose and almost 40% were fully vaccinated.

More than 37% of Bell County residents 12 and older and more than 45% of McLennan County residents were fully vaccinated Monday; 41% of eligible Bosque County residents were fully vaccinated; almost 35% of eligible Coryell County residents were fully vaccinated; more than 39% of eligible Falls County residents were fully vaccinated; more than 44% of eligible Hamilton County residents were fully vaccinated; almost 37% of eligible Hill County residents were fully vaccinated; almost 40% of eligible Lampasas County residents were fully vaccinated; more than 35% of eligible Leon County residents were fully vaccinated; more than 35% of eligible Limestone County residents were fully vaccinated; 41% of eligible Milam County residents were fully vaccinated; 38% of eligible Mills County residents were fully vaccinated; 43% of eligible Navarro County residents were fully vaccinated; almost 41% of eligible Robertson County residents were fully vaccinated, and 32% of eligible San Saba County residents were fully vaccinated.

Free vaccination clinics for which appointments are required are scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the La Vega High School cafeteria at 555 Loop 340; from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the Axtell ISD and 308 Ottawa in Axtell; from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday at South Terrace Apartments at 100 Kennedy Cir.; from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Salvation Army at 300 Webster Ave.; from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Animal Birth Control Clinic at 3238 Clay Ave.; from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Estella Maxey Place Apartments on J.J. Flewellen Road; from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McGregor High School at 903 Bluebonnet Pkwy. in McGregor; from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the McLennan County Indigent Care Office at 824 Washington Ave.; from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Texas State Technical College Student Recreation Center at 3801 Campus Dr.; from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at China Spring Intermediate School at 4001 Flat Rock Rd., and from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday at Living Witness Church at 901 Colcord Ave. in Waco.

Appointments may be booked at any of the clinics, and walk-ins are welcome, too.

Clinics at schools are open to the public.

The City of Temple hosts a free COVID-19 drive-through testing site starting Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday until Sept. 17 in the parking lot across from the Wilson Park Softball Complex at 2136-2210 East Avenue H in Temple. No registration is required, but those seeking tests should bring an ID.

The Marlin ISD is sponsoring a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the gym at Marlin Middle School. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered.

In Lampasas County, AdventHealth Rural Health Clinic is offering free vaccines to residents 18 and older.

Call (512) 556-3621 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to make an appointment.

An ID and proof of insurance are required and those seeking second doses should also bring vaccination cards.

The weekly vaccination clinic will continue for as long as vaccine is available.

Killeen Emergency Services in cooperation with the Texas Division of Emergency Services and the Texas Military Department operated a dual testing and vaccine drive-thru from Aug. 19 through Saturday at the Killeen Special Events Center. During the first week, 1,059 tests were administered and 234 people were vaccinated and during the second week, 1,698 tests were administered, 211 of which were positive, and 271 residents were vaccinated.

Killeen residents may text their zip codes to GETVAX (438829) for a list of nearby locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccinations as well as information about free childcare and rides to a vaccination site. Residents may also call 1-800-232-0233 for the same information.

