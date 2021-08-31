Heat and humidity will continue but triple-digit temperatures still unlikely!

High temperatures are staying elevated and above normal for the final day of August and for the first few days of September, but we’re thankfully still not expecting triple-digit temperatures to make their first appearance this year. Unfortunately, it’ll feel like the triple-digits when you factor in the lingering humidity left behind in Ida’s wake. Temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s this morning under clear skies will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s by lunch time with heat indices climbing into the triple-digits. We’ll start to see a few clouds bubbling up around the lunch hour and we could see a few showers fall from those clouds during the midday and afternoon time frame. Late-day highs will warm into the mid-to-upper 90s with a heat index as high as 105° and today’s rain chances will peak near 20%. The isolated rain showers from today will carry over into Wednesday as rain chances will again be near 20%. Highs will once again be in the mid-to-upper 90s, and the heat index will climb as high as 105°.

Changes are on the way though! High pressure looks to stay in control through the end of the work week and likely into the weekend. It’ll be far enough away to keep the triple-digits away but close enough to keep those highs slightly above normal. The one piece of good news? We’re expecting humidity to scour out of the atmosphere starting on Friday which will help to drop the heat index below the century mark. Highs will stay in the mid-90s with a heat index near 99° through the weekend. We’re seeing the same type of weather next week too with highs in the mid-90s under generally sunny skies. A fair bit of uncertainty in the weather forecast returns for the middle of next week. Some forecast models are hinting that high pressure will shift west of our area and open the door for a cold front to slide through and give us mid-week rain and cooler temperatures while other forecast models are suggesting high pressure stays anchored nearby. The odds that a cold front swings through next week are decreasing but are still possible. Only time will tell if high pressure will move away and we get a nice early September drop in temperatures.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.