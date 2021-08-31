Local restaurant rises from the ashes of destructive fire; owners set to reopen

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco restaurant that was heavily damaged by an electrical fire in April reopens this week and the owners, who spent the past four months running a to-go business out of a former fire station, say they’re eager to welcome their customers back.

The fire broke out just after closing time on April 22 at Harvest on 25th at 112 North 25th St., which prides itself on locally sourced and local organic ingredients.

The damage was extensive.

The fire destroyed the front foyer, where it started, and the ceiling in the dining room.

The kitchen was also heavily damaged.

Repairs took months. (Courtesy photo)

“One-hundred percent had to be renovated and restored,” co-owner Toby Tull said.

Tull and co-owner Juanita Barrientos wasted no time in setting up shop in a temporary location.

Five days after the fire they were providing meals-to-go at the Station No. 7 Commissary kitchen at 1523 Herring Ave., which used to be a fire station.

And now, after months or rebuilding they’re ready to open again.

“I think that we are most excited about being able to see people and interact with them while they’re enjoying our food,” Tull said.

“That was a huge part of what Juanita and I the reason why we opened the restaurant, so I think we’re really excited just to get people back in here to see them enjoy our food. "

Tull said the restaurant couldn’t have made it without the unwavering support of the community.

Following the fire, a friend started a GoFundMe account, which raised $20,000 in just a week.

Customers also made sure they ordered food to-go while the restaurant worked with no dining room.

“We had enough community help us and continue to purchase through us this summer,” Tull said.

“I know a lot of people went to great lengths, even setting alarms to make sure they ordered from us.”

Tull said it was important to keep the building as close as possible to its original look.

“It’s fully restored back to its original beauty,” Tull said.

“We didn’t want to change too much because Harvest had become something that was so familiar to people.”

Tull said he is adding more delicious choices to the menu while keeping the staple plates.

Harvest on 25th will have its official grand reopening this Thursday and will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Next week the restaurant returns to its normal hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.