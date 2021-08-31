Advertisement

Man wounded after opening fire on Texas officers serving a warrant

Plano officers returned fire Tuesday after a man shot at them as they attempted to serve a...
Plano officers returned fire Tuesday after a man shot at them as they attempted to serve a warrant in a Texas suburb. (File)(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANO, Texas (AP) - Police in suburban Dallas say an officer shot and wounded a man who opened fire on officers who were trying to serve a warrant.

Plano police spokesman David Tilley says that after officers entered the home Tuesday morning, a man ran out the back.

Tilley said when an officer tried to stop the man, he fired at police.

An officer then returned fire, striking the man.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to the hospital.

Tilley said no officers were injured.

The shooting comes two days after officers fatally shot a man after he opened fire at Plano’s police headquarters.

Media Advisory August 31, 2021 OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING On August 31, 2021, at approximately 6:10 a.m., an officer...

Posted by Plano Texas Police Department on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connally ISD schools will reopen on Tuesday Sept. 7. (File)
Local district closes all campuses as COVID cases rise, 2nd teacher dies
The VA is looking to give back more than $300 million to thousands of veterans in GI Bill...
VA looking to refund GI Bill money from VEAP program
Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.
Amber Alert issued for 2 missing Texas children
Andy Castillo after his arrest in January 2020.
Man charged in area real estate agent cyber-stalking case, Lubbock murders, dies in jail
Man shot in thigh Tuesday night
Waco Police say Marlin man is hit-and-run driver in death of man in motorized wheelchair

Latest News

Kenneth Dixon, 60, of Waco is free on bond.
Central Texas man, 60, free on bond after online solicitation of a minor arrest
Department of Public Safety troopers responded just after 5 p.m. Monday. (File)
Central Texas man struck by 18-wheeler dies at local hospital
The accident happened just after 1:30 p.m. Monday. (File)
One-vehicle rollover leaves Central Texas man dead
Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.
Amber Alert issued for 2 missing Texas children