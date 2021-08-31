Advertisement

Mike Richards out as executive producer of ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ reports say

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Mike Richards, who had once been slated to become the new host of ‘Jeopardy!’, is now no longer the executive producer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.”

Multiple reports cite a letter from Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of business and strategy at Sony Pictures Television, to staff of the shows.

The move is effective immediately.

“We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. This clearly has not happened,” the letter says in part.

Richards had been removed as future host of Jeopardy! after reports of derogatory remarks he made about women in a podcast.

He had been slated to take over the role permanently following a series of guest hosts after the death of Alex Trebek in 2020.

