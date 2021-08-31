Advertisement

More than 300 Central Texas physicians unite in push for vaccinations

McLennan County Medical Society publishes letter
Hundreds of physicians have backed a letter from the McLennan County Medical Society in support of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
Hundreds of physicians have backed a letter from the McLennan County Medical Society in support of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.(AP image)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Hundreds of doctors in McLennan County are putting their differences aside in hopes of combatting the virus and disinformation.

336 Waco-area physicians in the McLennan County Medical Society signed a letter, which was published Sunday, urging the unvaccinated to get their shots.

“Now’s the time to get this message out because this is the light that we have at the end of the tunnel,” said Dr. Clint McHenry, President of the McLennan County Medical Society.

McHenry says the timing of the letter coincides with the local rise of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

“We are experiencing the dreadful feeling, ‘Here we go again,’” the letter reads. “The support for the vaccine was brought about by the Trump Administration. After the presidential election, the Biden Administration continued the massive rollout and financial support. Both of these efforts have made vaccine availability to Americans among the greatest in the world. Similar to the efforts that won World War II and put human footprints on the moon, it is something to be proud of as an American. What is NOT to be proud of, however, is that we are now currently suffering from massive disinformation. It is heartbreaking to see lies and deception from all sides of the political spectrum costing people their lives.”

McHenry says there’s been a lot of political division about everything recently, but we should be uniting over health.

“We just wanted to come together as a group and say look, we come from all different backgrounds politically, and we can all agree that this is something that’s important and needs to be done, and we don’t have to get politics involved here,” he said.

He says clinics throughout the county have been inundated with COVID calls.

“And on the hospital end, we’re on the brink, we are full, physicians, nurses, other staff are burned out, so we’re seeing that this is as bad--if not worse--than where we were in the winter months,” said McHenry. “If we can get people vaccinated, we can slow down our hospitalizations and allow our hospitals to recover.”

