One-vehicle rollover leaves Central Texas man dead

The accident happened just after 1:30 p.m. Monday. (File)
The accident happened just after 1:30 p.m. Monday. (File)(KBTX)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - A Kempner man who was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash died at the scene of the accident, police said.

The accident happened just after 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South FM 116 in Copperas Cove.

Police identified the victim as Alfredo Torres-Ibarra, 28.

No further details were released Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

