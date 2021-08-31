One-vehicle rollover leaves Central Texas man dead
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - A Kempner man who was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash died at the scene of the accident, police said.
The accident happened just after 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South FM 116 in Copperas Cove.
Police identified the victim as Alfredo Torres-Ibarra, 28.
No further details were released Tuesday.
