One-vehicle rollover leaves Central Texas man dead

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - A Kempner man who was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash died at the scene of the accident, police said.

The accident happened just after 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South FM 116 in Copperas Cove.

Police identified the victim as Alfredo Torres-Ibarra, 28.

No further details were released Tuesday.

