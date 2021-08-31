Palestine hosts crew of Tim McGraw, Faith Hill show, sees economic boost

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texas town financially benefited from a TV series being shot there this weekend.

According to a Visit Palestine, Texas Facebook post, a TV series starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill shot at the Texas State Railroad Park for three days.

The series, called 1883, brought in revenue from restaurants, gas stations, set construction, and tear-down.

City officials tell us that the hotel stays for the cast and crews accounted for a lot of revenue.

“For the three days that we had most of the talent and extras in our hotels. We probably averaged about a $90,000 hotel revenue, which reaps to about $6,300 in tax spending. That comes back to our bottom line to be able to infuse back into the community,” Mary Raum, tourism and visitor center manager said.

Palestine and the Texas State Railroad has a long history of bringing films to East Texas, going back to 1980 with a film called The Long Riders, about the Jessie James Gang.

