Running a few degrees over seasonal average

Meteorological Summer is coming to and end and we are heading into September, but we aren’t done with the summertime heat just yet. We’ve had a fairly mild summer but we are now seeing a stretch of quiet and hot weather with temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 90s each afternoon for the rest of the week. Heat index values will be closer to 100 degrees for a few hours each day. We still have a small chance for a few isolated rain pockets tomorrow, but we are trending drying going into the weekend.

An upper-level ridge of high pressure builds over Texas into the weekend. A hot and dry Labor Day weekend is upon us with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 90s. It’s looking like a great unofficial end to summer!

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.