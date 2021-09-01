Advertisement

A&M - Central Texas hopes to bring in more jobs with research park project

Texas A&M University - Central Texas has announced a new project to build a research park on its campus.(Michael Cantu)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas A&M University - Central Texas is looking to expand its campus and in doing so wants to include everyone.

The idea is to build a new research park on campus.

That means physically expanding and partnering up with various local and national entities.

The hope is to create more jobs and help with its own research initiatives.

“We’ve still got a long way to go, a lot of studying to do, a lot of discussions to have and data to examine,” Marc Nigliazzo, A&M-Central Texas president, said.

The university just announced it was the recipient of a $1.2 million grant to start looking into how to go about this project.

It will use architectural firm Perkins & Wills, based out of Austin.

That firm will look into commercialization, technology transfer options and job creation.

“I think there’s a really great story of federal agencies, collaborating with academic research institutions and communities,” Stephen Coulston with Perkins & Wills, said.

Part of that job creation also means bringing in companies with research ambitions.

The university already has two in-house, Centex Technologies and its newest, Trideum. Staff with Trideum moved in earlier this week, taking some classroom space on the campus.

The draw in for the company was existing infrastructure in the Killeen community.

“One good example is the military spouses,” Van Sullivan, Trideum’s CEO, said.

“There’s a lot of talent in the military spouses that are under-utilized.”

Currently, A&M Central Texas is in the preliminary stages for this park. Administration will have to wait for Perkins & Wills to see how feasible the idea is. Then work can begin.

So there is no clear timeline on construction yet.

