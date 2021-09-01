Area school district rewards students for wearing masks; parent questions the practice

WACO, Texas - (KWTX) - A controversy is brewing at a local school district where some of the younger students are being rewarded for wearing masks to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a flyer on the La Vega Elementary School Facebook page, candy, stickers, and a free day to “dress up like a healthcare hero” are some of the incentives offered to students who mask up.

Students who wear masks receive small rewards. (Staff)

A parent of a La Vega Primary School student says his child is being given rewards to wear a mask which include snacks, getting an hour to take off their shoes, a trip to the teacher’s “treasure chest,” and applause from the student body during morning announcements for being “the safe-keepers” of the school.

“I do think it’s bribery,” said Charles Patterson, who has three children in LVISD schools.

“You’re instilling that in them like ‘hey, this kid is being rewarded because apparently, he’s the safe-keeper and I’m not, I’m the bad person.’”

Parents like Patterson say the new policy is divisive and raises some troubling questions.

“Would a kid get bullied for thinking that they shouldn’t wear one? Are mom and dad really telling me the right thing to do or not? Do I trust the school more than I trust my parents’ opinion?” said Patterson.

La Vega ISD officials have not responded to repeated requests over several days for comment.

