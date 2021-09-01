Advertisement

Area school district rewards students for wearing masks; parent questions the practice

According to the La Vega Elementary School Facebook page, candy, stickers, and a free day to...
According to the La Vega Elementary School Facebook page, candy, stickers, and a free day to “dress up like a healthcare hero” are some of the incentives offered to students who mask up. (File)(WLBT)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas - (KWTX) - A controversy is brewing at a local school district where some of the younger students are being rewarded for wearing masks to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a flyer on the La Vega Elementary School Facebook page, candy, stickers, and a free day to “dress up like a healthcare hero” are some of the incentives offered to students who mask up.

Students who wear masks receive small rewards.
Students who wear masks receive small rewards.(Staff)

A parent of a La Vega Primary School student says his child is being given rewards to wear a mask which include snacks, getting an hour to take off their shoes, a trip to the teacher’s “treasure chest,” and applause from the student body during morning announcements for being “the safe-keepers” of the school.

“I do think it’s bribery,” said Charles Patterson, who has three children in LVISD schools.

“You’re instilling that in them like ‘hey, this kid is being rewarded because apparently, he’s the safe-keeper and I’m not, I’m the bad person.’”

Parents like Patterson say the new policy is divisive and raises some troubling questions.

“Would a kid get bullied for thinking that they shouldn’t wear one? Are mom and dad really telling me the right thing to do or not? Do I trust the school more than I trust my parents’ opinion?” said Patterson.

La Vega ISD officials have not responded to repeated requests over several days for comment.

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL TEXAS COUNTY-BY-COUNTY

TEXAS VACCINATION FINDER

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

COVID-19 INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalia Chansler was in her second year as a teacher in the district.
Services scheduled for local teacher who died after contracting COVID-19
The VA is looking to give back more than $300 million to thousands of veterans in GI Bill...
VA looking to refund GI Bill money from VEAP program
Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.
Amber Alert for 2 missing Texas children discontinued
Andy Castillo after his arrest in January 2020.
Man charged in area real estate agent cyber-stalking case, Lubbock murders, dies in jail
Orlon Simpson
Police: Marlin man charged as hit-and-run driver in death of man in motorized wheelchair

Latest News

Interest in the program is high.
Students in local nursing program are ‘ready to step up’ amid COVID-19 pandemic
Parents lined up outside of Connally Primary School to pick up devices so students can continue...
Central Texas district’s decision to close schools temporarily leaves parents looking for options
Registered nurse Kevin Hoover puts on protective gear as he prepares to check on a COVID-19...
Oxygen supplies grow precarious amid COVID surge
Natalia Chansler was in her second year as a teacher in the district.
Services scheduled for local teacher who died after contracting COVID-19