Advertisement

Belton: Students at year-old high school get first yearbooks

The yearbook documents the new high school's first year.
The yearbook documents the new high school's first year.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Students at Lake Belton High School, which opened a year ago, got their first yearbooks Wednesday.

The school opened in August 2020 with only freshman and sophomore students.

Now they’re sophomore and junior students, and more than 300 of them picked up yearbooks Wednesday.

“It’s really exciting, especially since we ordered these like last year, and so we were just waiting like all summer just to get it, junior Lillian Burns said.

“So, it’s really exciting to get to finally have it,” she said.

The Lake Belton High School yearbook committee consists of just more than a dozen students who learn everything from photography to writing to interviewing.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalia Chansler was in her second year as a teacher in the district.
Services scheduled for local teacher who died after contracting COVID-19
Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.
Amber Alert for 2 missing Texas children discontinued
Department of Public Safety troopers responded just after 5 p.m. Monday. (File)
Central Texas man struck by 18-wheeler dies at local hospital
Parents lined up outside of Connally Primary School to pick up devices so students can continue...
Central Texas district’s decision to close schools temporarily leaves parents looking for options
Axtell ISD will be closing its doors for 4 days starting Friday due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.
Another area district closes schools temporarily to stem COVID-19 surge

Latest News

Manuel Paul Romero, 46. (Jail photo)
Grand jurors return indictments in 2 separate Central Texas murder cases
Central Texas nurses travel to Louisiana to help in the wake of Ida
Central Texas nurses travel to Louisiana to help in the wake of Ida
The two nurses headed to Louisiana with an SUV loaded with supplies.
Central Texas nurses head to Louisiana to help after Hurricane Ida
The Texas law would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around...
Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum