Belton: Students at year-old high school get first yearbooks

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Students at Lake Belton High School, which opened a year ago, got their first yearbooks Wednesday.

The school opened in August 2020 with only freshman and sophomore students.

Now they’re sophomore and junior students, and more than 300 of them picked up yearbooks Wednesday.

“It’s really exciting, especially since we ordered these like last year, and so we were just waiting like all summer just to get it, junior Lillian Burns said.

“So, it’s really exciting to get to finally have it,” she said.

The Lake Belton High School yearbook committee consists of just more than a dozen students who learn everything from photography to writing to interviewing.

