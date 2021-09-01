Central Texas nurses head to Louisiana to help after Hurricane Ida

(KWTX) – Two nurses from Central Texas who helped after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas four years ago were in Louisiana Wednesday, helping victims of Hurricane Ida.

Kim Harris, an RN, and Jessica Siems, an LVN, both from Waco, left Central Texas Tuesday in an SUV loaded down with supplies they purchased with the help of donations from area residents.

By Wednesday morning, the women had already covered a lot of ground.

“With your donations we were able to travel everywhere from Sulphur, Crowley, Lafayette, and Hammond to deliver medical supplies, food, water, and medications to those in need,” Harris posted.

The cash donations allowed the nurses to purchase the most needed supplies at a local H-E-B.

That included everything from water and medical supplies to food and oxygen tanks.

Wednesday morning, they were in a Walmart parking lot helping the Cajun Navy Ground Force.

The Cajun Navy was looking for volunteers with some medical experience to help with search and rescue efforts.

“We are Central Texas based nurses coming to help out in Houma, Louisiana,” Harris said in a video she sent to KWTX.

“We are at a drop-off site for supplies for citizens, helping out all day, search and rescue just kind of whatever they need.”

The lines that formed for the nurses’ help were long.

Garcia said the efforts would not be possible without the support and generosity of those back home who helped them collect around $400.

She said right now the most needed commodity seems to be fuel.

“I just wanted to say thank you to all the Central Texas friends and family who donated and were able to make our trip a success so we could help out as much as possible,” she added.

The nurses plan to return to Central Texas Friday.

