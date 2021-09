WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The first Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion of this school year is Courtney Wiethorn.

Courtney excels on the volleyball and tennis courts, softball field, and in chemistry club.

Courtney has a 4.67 GPA and hasn’t decided where she’d like to go to college, but wants to be a pre-med student.

