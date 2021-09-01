Grand jurors return indictments in 2 separate Central Texas murder cases

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – The Bell County Grand Jury handed up murder indictments Wednesday in two separate homicide cases, one involving a stabbing and the other a shooting.

Manuel Paul Romero III, 46, of Carlsbad, N.M., and formerly of Temple, was named in an indictment charging murder in the stabbing death of Anthony Scott Csombok, 58, also of Carlsbad.

Troy officers found Csombok with the lethal stab wound after responding at around 9:30 p.m. on June 11 to a home in the 200 block of Coby Drive.

Romero remains in the Bell County Jail.

His bond is set at $1 million

Dejuana Williams, who’s listed on the Bell County jail’s online roster as De'Jana Mont'e Williams. (Jail photo)

Grand jurors also handed up a murder indictment Wednesday against Dejuana Williams, 20, of Killeen, who’s listed on the Bell County jail’s online roster as De’Jana Mont’e Williams.

The indictment stems from the March 29, 2020, shooting of Kaitlyn Silverio, 20, of Temple, whom officers found lying in the road in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane.

She later died at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

Cedric Vernon Henderson, 20, was named in an indictment in January charging capital murder in the deadly shooting.

He remains in the Bell County Jail.

