Hearne Elementary and Junior High classes go virtual for the remainder of the week

By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - School leaders in Hearne have announced classes will be virtual for the remainder of the week for elementary and junior high students.

In a post on Facebook Tuesday night, the school district shared a memo that reads, “Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of the students and staff, Hearne Elementary School will be offering virtual learning for the duration of the week. Students may return to school on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

“We look forward to seeing your students in their virtual classrooms tomorrow and back in the building Tuesday, September 7,” said Principal Jennifer Murchison.

According to the post, students without a computer device or internet service can pickup up a device at the school on Wednesday.

Hearne Junior High also announced on Facebook they will be closed through Friday for deep cleaning. They will hold classes virtually during that time.

Hearne High School will continue in person learning.

