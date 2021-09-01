Advertisement

Heat Advisory extended through Thursday for parts of Central Texas

By Camille Hoxworth
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

September is here...and as far as the rest of this week goes, a ridge of high pressure is in control. This keeps the summer-like temperatures in play. We’ve actually had one of our hottest stretches of the summer heat these past few days. A Heat Advisory has been extended through tomorrow for Waco, Temple, & Killeen and areas east of the I-35 corridor, until 7 PM. Temperatures will top out in the mid 90s to low 100s while heat index values will climb as hot as 109°. There may be a stray shower or two tomorrow, but rain chances are about 10% or less & mainly east of I-35. We go completely dry Friday through Labor Day weekend with more upper 90s and triple-digit temperatures in the forecast. We’ll be flirting with the century mark over the weekend and if we hit 100 - it would end our streak that’s lasted since Sept 1st of last year!

Through the weekend: Remember to drink plenty of water, avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day, and never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.

A weak cold front may try to sneak in late Sunday or Monday which will give us a 10% chance of rain but the front, regardless of whether or not it does sneak through, it should help to drop our temperatures a bit next week. As of right now, it looks like highs will be in the mid-90s for much of next week however some forecast models keep high pressure entrenched overhead . If high pressure stays in place, it’ll likely be warmer than just the mid-90s for the majority of next week and we could potentially hover close to 100° for majority of next week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalia Chansler was in her second year as a teacher in the district.
Services scheduled for local teacher who died after contracting COVID-19
Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.
Amber Alert for 2 missing Texas children discontinued
Department of Public Safety troopers responded just after 5 p.m. Monday. (File)
Central Texas man struck by 18-wheeler dies at local hospital
Parents lined up outside of Connally Primary School to pick up devices so students can continue...
Central Texas district’s decision to close schools temporarily leaves parents looking for options
Axtell ISD will be closing its doors for 4 days starting Friday due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.
Another area district closes schools temporarily to stem COVID-19 surge

Latest News

fastcast sunshine sun ray grass sunset sunrise house ground spring heat neighborhood
Camille's Wednesday Evening Fastcast
Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Firefighters report progress against flames near Lake Tahoe
The Louisiana State Police released images Tuesday of Hurricane Ida damage along I-55 near the...
After Ida, small recovery signs amid daunting destruction
The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
Two men electrocuted during power restoration efforts in Alabama