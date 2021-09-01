Heat Advisory extended through Thursday for parts of Central Texas

September is here...and as far as the rest of this week goes, a ridge of high pressure is in control. This keeps the summer-like temperatures in play. We’ve actually had one of our hottest stretches of the summer heat these past few days. A Heat Advisory has been extended through tomorrow for Waco, Temple, & Killeen and areas east of the I-35 corridor, until 7 PM. Temperatures will top out in the mid 90s to low 100s while heat index values will climb as hot as 109°. There may be a stray shower or two tomorrow, but rain chances are about 10% or less & mainly east of I-35. We go completely dry Friday through Labor Day weekend with more upper 90s and triple-digit temperatures in the forecast. We’ll be flirting with the century mark over the weekend and if we hit 100 - it would end our streak that’s lasted since Sept 1st of last year!

Through the weekend: Remember to drink plenty of water, avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day, and never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.

A weak cold front may try to sneak in late Sunday or Monday which will give us a 10% chance of rain but the front, regardless of whether or not it does sneak through, it should help to drop our temperatures a bit next week. As of right now, it looks like highs will be in the mid-90s for much of next week however some forecast models keep high pressure entrenched overhead . If high pressure stays in place, it’ll likely be warmer than just the mid-90s for the majority of next week and we could potentially hover close to 100° for majority of next week.

