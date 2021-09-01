Advertisement

La Vega-Connally high school football game canceled due to COVID-19

Connally
Connally(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Friday’s La Vega-Connally game is canceled due to the number of active COVID-19 cases within Connally ISD.

Connally is offering drive-thru COVID testing for CISD staff, students, and community members. According to the district, the first testing session yielded a 26% positivity rate.

“With this data, we felt it necessary to cancel all indoor and outdoor activities at all levels, as we continue to make the health and safety of our community a top priority,” the district stated in a message sent to parents.

The La Vega Pirates will now play Bishop Dunne in Dallas at 7pm on Friday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalia Chansler was in her second year as a teacher in the district.
Services scheduled for local teacher who died after contracting COVID-19
Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.
Amber Alert for 2 missing Texas children discontinued
Department of Public Safety troopers responded just after 5 p.m. Monday. (File)
Central Texas man struck by 18-wheeler dies at local hospital
Parents lined up outside of Connally Primary School to pick up devices so students can continue...
Central Texas district’s decision to close schools temporarily leaves parents looking for options
Axtell ISD will be closing its doors for 4 days starting Friday due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.
Another area district closes schools temporarily to stem COVID-19 surge

Latest News

A view during a preseason NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville...
Saints opener vs. Packers moved to Jacksonville after Ida
Vangaurd's Courtney Wiethorn
Classroom Champions: Vanguard’s Courtney Wiethorn
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL...
Patriots cut Cam Newton, clearing way for Mac Jones to start
Vangaurd's Courtney Wiethorn
Vanguard's Courtney Wiethorn