La Vega-Connally high school football game canceled due to COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Friday’s La Vega-Connally game is canceled due to the number of active COVID-19 cases within Connally ISD.

Connally is offering drive-thru COVID testing for CISD staff, students, and community members. According to the district, the first testing session yielded a 26% positivity rate.

“With this data, we felt it necessary to cancel all indoor and outdoor activities at all levels, as we continue to make the health and safety of our community a top priority,” the district stated in a message sent to parents.

The La Vega Pirates will now play Bishop Dunne in Dallas at 7pm on Friday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.