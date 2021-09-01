Advertisement

Local first responders honored for saving life of fellow officer

Local first responders honored for saving life of fellow officer
Local first responders honored for saving life of fellow officer(Megan Vanselow)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin City Council honored four area first responders at its council meeting Tuesday night for saving the life of an officer when he came in contact with an unknown substance on a traffic stop and began experiencing overdose symptoms.

Marlin Police Chief James Hommel presented Life Saving Awards to officers Michael Janzig and David Heiming with the Marlin Police Department as well as Falls County Sgt. Godley and Deputy Hoy.

On August 24, 2021 the first responders assisted in administering Narcan to a Marlin Police Officer who came in contact with an unknown substance on a traffic stop that led to the Officer experiencing overdose symptoms.

Caption

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalia Chansler was in her second year as a teacher in the district.
Services scheduled for local teacher who died after contracting COVID-19
The VA is looking to give back more than $300 million to thousands of veterans in GI Bill...
VA looking to refund GI Bill money from VEAP program
Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.
Amber Alert for 2 missing Texas children discontinued
Department of Public Safety troopers responded just after 5 p.m. Monday. (File)
Central Texas man struck by 18-wheeler dies at local hospital
Andy Castillo after his arrest in January 2020.
Man charged in area real estate agent cyber-stalking case, Lubbock murders, dies in jail

Latest News

First responders honored for saving life of fellow officer
Axtell ISD will be closing its doors for 4 days starting Friday due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.
Local school district to temporarily close due to Covid-19 surge
Interest in the program is high.
Students in local nursing program are ‘ready to step up’ amid COVID-19 pandemic
According to the La Vega Elementary School Facebook page, candy, stickers, and a free day to...
Area school district rewards students for wearing masks; parents question the practice