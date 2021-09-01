Local first responders honored for saving life of fellow officer

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin City Council honored four area first responders at its council meeting Tuesday night for saving the life of an officer when he came in contact with an unknown substance on a traffic stop and began experiencing overdose symptoms.

Marlin Police Chief James Hommel presented Life Saving Awards to officers Michael Janzig and David Heiming with the Marlin Police Department as well as Falls County Sgt. Godley and Deputy Hoy.

On August 24, 2021 the first responders assisted in administering Narcan to a Marlin Police Officer who came in contact with an unknown substance on a traffic stop that led to the Officer experiencing overdose symptoms.

