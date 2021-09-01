Advertisement

Local school district to temporarily close due to Covid-19 surge

Axtell ISD will be closing its doors for 4 days starting Friday due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) -Axtell ISD will be closing its doors for 4 days starting on Friday, September 3rd.

The district’s superintendent Dr. JR Proctor says they are experiencing the highest surge of cases since the pandemic began.

They are set to reopen Tuesday, September 7th.

Proctor says after school activities during that time period have also been canceled.

