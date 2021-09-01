Nearing 100° today with dangerous humidity to boot

Although we’ve flipped the calendar to September and changed over from meteorological summer to meteorological fall, today may be the hottest day of the year in Central Texas and potentially one of the most humid as well. Cities and towns near and east of I-35 are under a heat advisory through 8 PM today, hopefully the last one of the year, because we’re just not going to be able to shake the afternoon humidity like we typically do most summer days. Morning temperatures will start out very warm in the upper 70s under generally clear skies and we’ll warm into the low-to-mid 90s by lunch time. Late day highs should settle near 100° but likely just a touch below it for many of us. Humidity will be the big story today though because we’ll see heat indices as high as 105° by lunch time and peaking near 108° late this afternoon. Just like with the past few days, we’re expecting a few isolated showers to bubble up as partly cloudy skies return in the afternoon. Clouds should start to bubble up after 12 PM and rain chances will be near 20% after 1 PM through around 9 PM.

Humidity should be noticeably lower tomorrow and Friday but will still send heat indices over 100°. Highs should drop a little bit too as we’ll fall to about 98° tomorrow and then 97° Friday. Rain chances fall to 10% Thursday and then drop out of the forecast Friday. We’re expecting a slight jump up in temperatures Saturday and Sunday as highs reach the upper 90s yet again, but humidity is going to be mostly absent so heat indices should only be a handful of degrees higher than the actual temperature. A weak cold front may try to sneak in late Sunday or Monday which will give us a 10% chance of rain but the front, regardless of whether or not it does sneak through, it should help to drop our temperatures a bit next week. As of right now, it looks like highs will be in the mid-90s for much of next week however some forecast models keep high pressure entrenched overhead . If high pressure stays in place, it’ll likely be warmer than just the mid-90s for the majority of next week and we could potentially hover close to 100° for majority of next week.

