Advertisement

Pennsylvania students rescued from flooded bus

Pennsylvania students were rescued out of a school bus caught in a flash flood.
Pennsylvania students were rescued out of a school bus caught in a flash flood.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Students on a Pennsylvania school bus had to be rescued Wednesday after their bus got stuck in the rising waters of a flash flood.

A volunteer fire company in Allegheny County was able to save all 41 passengers on the bus.

No injuries were reported.

It comes as Tropical Depression Ida continues to unleash deadly and damaging flash flooding in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

The remnants of Ida could bring flash flooding into southern New York and the southern part of New England later on Wednesday.

Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a strong Category 4 hurricane.

It has weakened significantly since, but has still dropped heavy rain across the Southeast on its way north.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalia Chansler was in her second year as a teacher in the district.
Services scheduled for local teacher who died after contracting COVID-19
Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.
Amber Alert for 2 missing Texas children discontinued
Department of Public Safety troopers responded just after 5 p.m. Monday. (File)
Central Texas man struck by 18-wheeler dies at local hospital
Parents lined up outside of Connally Primary School to pick up devices so students can continue...
Central Texas district’s decision to close schools temporarily leaves parents looking for options
Axtell ISD will be closing its doors for 4 days starting Friday due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.
Another area district closes schools temporarily to stem COVID-19 surge

Latest News

Virginia candidates take center stage at a candidate forum just weeks before voters will start...
Virginia gubernatorial candidates face off at candidate forum
Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
1 student dies in shooting at North Carolina high school
In this aerial photo from a rescue flight provided by MedicCorps.org, destruction in Grand...
Biden to survey Ida’s storm damage in Louisiana on Friday
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and...
Officers, medics indicted in 2019 death of Elijah McClain