Permitless carry now in effect, but doesn’t apply to everyone

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There are more than 600 laws going into effect in Texas on Sept. 1, including one that changes what it takes to carry a gun.

House Bill 1927 passed earlier this year, and it allows people to carry a gun without a permit or training.

There are some exceptions to the law—it doesn’t apply to anyone who is not legally allowed to possess a weapon.

For example, that applies to people who can’t purchase a gun under federal law. Emily Taylor, an independent program attorney for Texas Law Shield, said it also applies to people under an active protective order.

Additionally, Taylor said it also does not apply to anyone who has been convicted in the last five years of assault causing bodily injury, terroristic threats of deadly conduct or of disorderly conduct, display a firearm for disorderly conduct and discharge of a firearm.

As long as those charges don’t apply, and a person is at least 21-years-old, permitless carry applies.

Despite the fact that a permit isn’t required anymore, the permit process isn’t going away, and Taylor said it actually gives gun owners some additional rights and protections.

Taylor said the permit process is also a very educational process, and teaches about the places people aren’t legally allowed to carry weapons. That includes bars, schools, professional sporting events, courthouses, polling places, just to name a few.

Taylor anyone planning to carry a gun should know where it’s legal to carry.

“Ignorance of the law is no excuse,” Taylor said. “I think that the challenge we’re going to see is essentially constitutional carriers walking into a place that the law says they absolutely cannot carry, they don’t realize it because they haven’t been through a class but sure enough they are criminally liable for that.”

Taylor said there is some debate about how much this law actually changes. She said people who are against the law believe it completely changes the landscape in Texas, while people who support the law don’t see it as a major change, considering these are people who are already allowed to carry a weapon.

