Advertisement

Shooting early Wednesday sends two victims to local hospital.

Neighborhood residents alerted officers to the second victim.
Neighborhood residents alerted officers to the second victim.(Gray Media)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating an early-morning shooting Wednesday in South Waco that sent two victims to a local hospital.

Officers found the first victim, described only as a male, after responding to a report of a shooting at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.

He had gunshot wounds to his left hand and abdomen.

Residents of the neighborhood flagged down officers and led them to a second male victim nearby with a gunshot wound to the ankle.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital.

Information about their conditions wasn’t available Wednesday morning.

Officers think the first victim got into an argument with a third party, police spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said in a press release Wednesday morning.

Shots were fired.

Police think the second male victim was caught in the crossfire.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalia Chansler was in her second year as a teacher in the district.
Services scheduled for local teacher who died after contracting COVID-19
Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.
Amber Alert for 2 missing Texas children discontinued
Department of Public Safety troopers responded just after 5 p.m. Monday. (File)
Central Texas man struck by 18-wheeler dies at local hospital
The accident happened just after 1:30 p.m. Monday. (File)
One-vehicle rollover leaves Central Texas man dead
Parents lined up outside of Connally Primary School to pick up devices so students can continue...
Central Texas district’s decision to close schools temporarily leaves parents looking for options

Latest News

Axtell ISD will be closing its doors for 4 days starting Friday due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.
Another area district closes schools temporarily to stem COVID-19 surge
Killeen to amp up code enforcement
Killeen to ramp up code enforcement
Options available for those behind on rent
Options available for those behind on rent
The Texas permitless carry law goes into effect Sept. 1.
Permitless carry now in effect, but doesn’t apply to everyone