Shooting early Wednesday sends two victims to local hospital.

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating an early-morning shooting Wednesday in South Waco that sent two victims to a local hospital.
Officers found the first victim, described only as a male, after responding to a report of a shooting at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
He had gunshot wounds to his left hand and abdomen.
Residents of the neighborhood flagged down officers and led them to a second male victim nearby with a gunshot wound to the ankle.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital.
Information about their conditions wasn’t available Wednesday morning.
Officers think the first victim got into an argument with a third party, police spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said in a press release Wednesday morning.
Shots were fired.
Police think the second male victim was caught in the crossfire.
