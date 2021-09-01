Shooting early Wednesday sends two victims to local hospital.

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating an early-morning shooting Wednesday in South Waco that sent two victims to a local hospital.

Officers found the first victim, described only as a male, after responding to a report of a shooting at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.

He had gunshot wounds to his left hand and abdomen.

Residents of the neighborhood flagged down officers and led them to a second male victim nearby with a gunshot wound to the ankle.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital.

Information about their conditions wasn’t available Wednesday morning.

Officers think the first victim got into an argument with a third party, police spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said in a press release Wednesday morning.

Shots were fired.

Police think the second male victim was caught in the crossfire.

