Students in local nursing program are ‘ready to step up’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The need for nurses and other healthcare professionals is critical as a new surge of COVID-19 cases fills hospitals and strains resources, but through instruction in the classroom, simulations and clinical training, McLennan Community College is producing graduates who are ready to step up and help amid a nursing shortage, Program Director Dr. Shelley Blackwood said Tuesday.

“Nurses are becoming fatigued and even burned out, emotions can get thin, the patient population is exploding,” Blackwood said.

Blackwood says while there is a shortage of nurses, there is more interest from students as the college is receiving more applications than they have available spots.

“The students have been fearless,” Blackwood said.

“I haven’t heard a single complaint about being afraid to be in the hospital setting or in healthcare. They want more.”

MCC instructors use simulations to train students for real world situations.

Mannequins breathe, blink, talk, and have sensors to keep track of students’ every move on their way to becoming nurses.

“Simulation prepares our students to make those quick decisions but it also prepares them to think like a nurse, to communicate with each other, to be present at the bedside,” Blackwood said.

“It’s great practice before we go to the hospital where we actually are in front of real people taking care of actual patients,” Level 2 nursing student Mary Contreras said.

During a simulation Tuesday, Contreras administered medicine, checked vitals, and communicated with her patient.

She’s able physically to perform the duties of a nurse.

“We can graduate next year, and we can help take care of these patients and hopefully we can make the world safer,” Contreras said.

“It seems like we are very much needed right now.”

MCC offers a wide variety of programs within the healthcare industry.

Information is available online.

